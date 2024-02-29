How can we measure and communicate the impact of science?

Before attempting to answer any of these questions, I think it is necessary to look at (and probably measure, if possible) the reach and penetration of Arcadia Science in the research community. Only if a significant fraction (used here as a loose term) of the researchers are aware of the company and its work, it will make sense for the impact to be measured. Please note that this reach is different from the reach mentioned in this pub, which is a measure of the views, downloads, comments, etc.
The reach of the company could, in many ways, depend on the kind of outreach strategies the company employs. I think what the company currently needs is what I call an “active outreach” strategy. This essentially involves directly reaching out to researchers in a given field through email, in person at conferences, or other relevant means. For example, if the company works on a project on Actin structure, the company needs to actively reach out to the researchers (PIs, postdocs) working in the same field and let them know about the work that it has recently published. This would allow them to know about the work and engage with it as per their preference.
After an initial round of active outreach in a given field, this circle would be expected to grow and the work of the company could be expected to penetrate within the community with time. This would potentially help the pubs to receive more visibility, feedback, and probably get cited in other publications. These would then give the company to have something on the slate to start with upon which it can build useful metrics and approaches to track utility, rigour, and reuse.
Such an active approach may ultimately pave the way for either other researchers to directly engage with the research group at Arcadia Science (so that reuse could be directly tracked through personal communication and ultimately as citations in published works) or the company to develop much robust measures for the reuse of its work.
Thanks for your feedback Pavithran, you bring up really great points! I’m actively thinking about this aspect of our publishing experiment at Arcadia so I wanted to respond to your comment with some more context and questions. 🤗
We definitely agree that an active outreach strategy is necessary and I’m glad to say that Arcadia does execute active outreach via social media and email, at conferences, by co-hosting virtual and IRL events and more. We also track our interactions with people in our community to monitor its growth and better understand how people interact with us. Reach is a bit easier to measure for conferences since we can easily compare the number of scientists who joined our newsletter/community with total conference attendance. But how do we measure our reach more broadly? What number can we use to get a sense of the scientific community at large? (I don’t have an answer for this yet but I welcome all suggestions!)
As you suggested, monitoring active outreach and the growth of our community does give us a glimpse into reuse and we can even anticipate citations based on how other researchers respond to our outreach, ask questions etc. However, much of the valuable discussion remains behind closed doors if done via email or buried in threads on X. Oftentimes, a question or suggestion that one researcher may have is shared by another researcher.
One difficulty, especially pertaining to email outreach, is “converting” any given feedback into a comment so that the entire community can benefit from it. At times there is a reluctance to post feedback publicly even when asked. Is this because making a PubPub account is a big lift? Or because there is hesitation with publicly criticizing someone else’s work, even if it’s welcomed and done constructively? Or perhaps comments aren’t the best way to make feedback visible to others? (I’d love to hear your perspective on any of these questions!)
I have many more thoughts and ideas but perhaps this merits an open question pub specifically about engagement…? 🙃
I think it would be really helpful to communicate the scope and impact of publications. This could help policymakers and the general public understand the focus and utility of different publications. These are some possible impact and scope questions with associated scale:
‘What is the scope of study?’ [peer reviewers would link related topics covered in this paper (e.g., electrochemistry, protein engineering, etc.)]
‘What is the scale of impact for this paper?’ [a 1-5 rating scale from niche to universal]
‘How accessible is this paper?’ [a 1-5 scale from very niche to easily understood]
In addition, a publication’s impact on various sectors (such as policy, technology, education, medicine, etc) could be assessed.
These benchmarks could be determined by a weighted mixed voting system (similar to rotten tomatoes’ rating system). Peer reviewers and approved readers would give each publication an initial score, and then every reader would have the chance to score the paper's impact and scope. The scores of approved users and peer reviewers would carry more weight than those of the general reader, but the general readers would get to report on how they found the article.
Assessing a paper's scope and impact via weighted crowdsourcing would help assess the subjective response to publications. This impact and scope rating system could easily be added to the existing peer-review process and journal/publication platforms.
When it comes to relevance, for me, I’ld simply say it is topic based, so a very clear honest summary, keywords, and limitations would be most helpful. If we take traditional abstracts and summaries they are often a bit vague, and advertising rather then stating limitations. For tools, something that outlines possible uses, citations to how it was used (maybe some kind of summary of uses), and setting it apart from other similar tools or even quick comparison with other tools and again specific strength/limitation summary could help.
Thank you for your thoughts on this, Daniela! I’m curious — do you find yourself using filtering tools (such as by topic) to list and then find articles, or do you generally do more of a keyword-based search to find specific tools/publications that could be useful? I’m guessing this depends on why you’re looking for publications, but I’d be interested to hear your thoughts.