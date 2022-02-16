We’re reimagining scientific publication — welcome to the first draft! This entire effort is an experiment in and of itself. For more on our strategy, an overview of this initial iteration of the platform, and to provide critical input, check out our pub, The experiment begins: Arcadia publishing 1.0.
We’re developing workflows to forge new paths of exploration in non-model organisms. We want to enable our own researchers and the broader scientific community. To achieve this, we plan to share our work across the entire research cycle, including ideas, protocols, and data sets. We'll also connect the dots between our modular pubs, adding big-picture perspective and synthesis. Our work generally falls into two categories — discovery and tools.
As we dig into the vast diversity of life, we are excited to report back on what we unearth. Our findings will connect genomics, molecular mechanisms, organismal behaviors, and ecological interactions. Discoveries may be as simple as an intriguing observation or as rich as an interactive data set.
It can be tough to work with organisms that have never really been studied before. You may wish you had a sequenced genome, a versatile imaging system, an easy way to grow and propagate the organism, or the other conveniences available for model creatures. We are building technologies that can be applied across all sorts of species and we’ll share everything we learn, including ideas we’ve tried that didn’t yield the desired results.
We’re focused on three key ideals as we develop our publishing strategy and content — every one of our pieces should be timely, useful, and rigorous. We are committed to sharing a range of findings, including observations, ideas, methods, and even failures. All of Arcadia’s research products will appear here, with data linked in appropriate repositories, all with no barriers to access. We would love to hear your feedback and encourage you to add comments to each piece so everyone can be included in the discussion.
Sharing smaller, more modular pieces of research as we go will let people learn about and use our findings quicker and will speed scientific progress as a whole.
By breaking from rigid journal formatting, we can maximize usability and explore interactivity. Our data will be easy to find, access, use, and repurpose.
We need public comments from a broad range of people, as expertise lives everywhere. With diverse feedback and iterative engagement, our work will be the best it can be and we can meet community needs.